Register
19:48 GMT +310 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Demonstrators hold Turkish and German flags in front of the Reichstag, the seat of the lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, June 1, 2016

    Tit for Tat: Furious Ankara Issues Travel Warning for Turks in Germany

    © REUTERS/ Hannibal Hanschke
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 53 0 0

    In a sign of further deterioration in bilateral relations, Turkey has retaliated to Germany's warning about travel to Turkey, with some advice of its own about the risks of visiting Germany.

    Ankara has retaliated to Berlin's issue of a travel warning for German citizens in Turkey, with its own caution for citizens planning to travel to Germany.

    "The election campaigning in Germany is based on resentment directed against Turkey and is directed at preventing our country's accession to the EU," the Turkish foreign ministry wrote on its website on Saturday, Die Zeit reported.

    "Turkish citizens who live in Germany or are planning to travel there should be cautious and prudent in the event of possible xenophobic or racist incidents, behavior or verbal attacks."

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel dismissed Turkey's warning.

    "I want to say quite clearly, that any Turkish citizen can travel to us," the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader told a hustings in Delbrueck, North Rhine-Westphalia.

    Fellow Bundestag politicians from Merkel's CDU denounced the warning.

    ​​"Turkey's travel travel warning against Germany is a bad joke! Unjustified imprisonment for a lot of Germans is wrong! Nazi comparisons are an insult to our honor," Merkel's chief of staff Peter Altmeier wrote.

    ​"Is Erdogan warning about travel to Germany so that people won't see how freedom, justice and openness to the world make a country strong," Peter Tauber,  Secretary General of the CDU, wrote.

    Turkey's announcement comes after the German authorities issued a travel warning for Turkey on Tuesday, advising Germans to be more cautious when traveling to Turkey in light of the authorities' post-coup crackdown and the increased frequency of terror attacks in the past two years.

    Turkey has declared a state of emergency following the failed military coup, in effect until October. The German foreign office warned that on this basis, people may be searched or be arrested for suspected contact with the Gulen movement, even on the basis of accusations from a third party or unintentional contact with a Gulen follower.

    Turkish and European Union flags fly together at Taksim Square on May 24, 2013, in Istanbul
    © AFP 2017/ BULENT KILIC
    France 'Replaces UK' As Champion of EU Ties With Turkey Amid Berlin-Ankara Spat
    One of the most high-profile detainments of a German national in Turkey is that of German-Turkish reporter Deniz Yucel, who works for the Die Welt newspaper. He was arrested in Istanbul in February over alleged links to terrorist organizations and propaganda, an accusation which Yucel and the German government reject.

    On Tuesday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that Turkey's imprisonment of a dozen German citizens last week was a move away from the 'rule of law,' and that Germany would push for the European Union to suspend talks to allow Turkey into the organization.

    Last month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged Turks in Germany not to vote for Merkel's CDU party, her coalition allies the SPD or the Greens in Germany's forthcoming elections, calling them "enemies of Turkey."

    Related:

    Turkish Tank Landing Ship Arrives in Ukrainian Port of Odessa
    Berlin 'Willing to Swallow a Lot' for Spot at Turkey's Konya Airbase
    Turkish President Ready to Help Myanmar's Muslim Rohingya Refugees
    France 'Replaces UK' As Champion of EU Ties With Turkey Amid Berlin-Ankara Spat
    Tags:
    elections, Deniz Yucel, Angela Merkel, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Germany, EU, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cats on Tracks: A Ride Aboard the Japanese Feline Train Cafe
    Cats on Tracks: A Ride Aboard the Japanese Feline Train Cafe
    Saving Private Jihadi
    Saving Private Jihadi
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok