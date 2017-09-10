Wasn't Us: Kiev Denies Role in Delaying Saakashvili's Train Bound for Ukraine

KIEV (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Saakashvili, stripped of the Ukrainian citizenship in July, boarded a train heading from Poland to Ukraine. However, he was asked to get off the train while still in Poland.
"The National Police of Ukraine is in no way connected to the running of the Intercity train heading from Przemysl to Kiev," the ministry wrote on Facebook.
According to the statement, the Ukrainian police have no jurisdiction over foreign territory.
In August, Saakashvili said he would get back to Ukraine by car through the Krakowiec crossing point on the Poland-Ukraine border.
Saakashvili was appointed Odessa Region's governor in May 2015 and granted Ukrainian passport, but he lost his Georgian citizenship upon receiving the Ukrainian one. Saakashvili resigned in November 2016, accusing Ukrainian officials of lack of interest in the fight against corruption.
