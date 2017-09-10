UK Police Arrest Suspect in Birmingham Church Stabbing

UK police officers have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed another man in a church in Aston, the city of Birmingham, West Midlands Police said in a statement on Sunday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A 46-year-old man was arrested after reports of a stabbing at the New Jerusalem Apostolic Church in Rocky Lane, Aston.

As a result of the knife attack, a 33-year-old man was injured and later taken to a hospital. He is in a stable condition as his injuries are not considered to be life threatening, according to the police statement.

BIRMINGHAM UK:

Three people have been injured in a stabbing inside the New Jerusalem Apostolic Church. pic.twitter.com/wr2O31M8UV — Man in Black (@69mib) 10 сентября 2017 г.

​

"Early indications suggest that the offender and victim knew each other and that this was a targeted attack," the statement pointed out.

The church said on its Facebook page that three people were injured in the incident .

The police have cordoned off the area and launched an investigation.