Register
13:44 GMT +310 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Migrants make their way after crossing the border at Zakany, Hungary October 16, 2015

    Rights and Obligations: All EU States Must Heed 'Command Decisions' on Refugees

    © REUTERS/ Laszlo Balogh
    Europe
    Get short URL
    216408

    While several EU member states want no part of the Union's efforts to provide for the hundreds of thousands of migrants, Dimitris Rapidis, an Athens-based think tank director, told Sputnik that they are obliged to remain obedient to Brussels.

    Touching upon the European Court of Justice's ruling to dismiss Slovakian and Hungarian objections to the European Commission's mandatory quotas for resettlement of refugees, political analyst Dimitris Rapidis said that the issue of bringing member states to heel remains high on the EU's agenda.

    "It is basically a discussion on how those member states will finally abide by the rules and [how] they will keep on respecting the European command decisions," Rapidis said.

    According to him, the ruling of the European Court of Justice is "a milestone" for the EU and its members.

    "From the very beginning of the [EU's] relocation program, there was a group of states, including Slovakia, Hungary and Poland, which formed a coalition against this unanimously (sic) agreed program," Rapidis added.

    He underscored that "the problem here is all the EU member states have both rights and obligations" and that "it's impossible that a number of EU countries want to block the implementation of very important agreements."

    "From the very beginning, even before the ruling of the European Court of Justice, the European Commission, through [EU migration commissioner Dimitris] Avramopoulos stated that it's necessary to impose a number of sanctions against those member states; but the problem is that there is no process to implement such sanctions," Rapidis said.

    Earlier this week, the European Court of Justice pointed out that the quota plan was adopted by the EU institutions to effectively respond to the influx of migrants and refugees.

    Peter Susko, a spokesman for the Slovak Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday that Slovakia fully respects the court's ruling, but stresses that the system of compulsory relocation is not an effective solution to the crisis.

    Protesters shout anti migrant slogans as several thousand right wing nationalists march through downtown, demonstrating against EU proposed quotas for Poland to spread the human tide of refugees around Europe, in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Alik Keplicz
    Poland Defiant in Face of Brussels Over 'Ticking Time Bomb' Refugee Crisis
    In September 2015, the EU Council forced through its plan to impose a quota system to redistribute 160,000 migrants from Greece and Italy across the EU by September 2017.

    The plan was passed by the majority of EU interior ministers, but four of the bloc's members voted against the measure: Hungary, Slovakia, Romania and the Czech Republic. Finland abstained from the vote.

    Since then, Hungary and Poland have not resettled a single refugee, while the Czech Republic initially accepted 12 people but has refused to take anyone else since August 2016.

    Related:

    Poland to Not Accept Refugees Even After EU Court Decision - Foreign Minister
    ECJ Ruling On European Migrants Shows All EU States Must Accept Refugees - NGO
    'Political Football': Why the EU Returns Refugees Back to Greece
    The Fearless: Czech PM Ready to Fight for Right to Refuse Refugees Amid EU Rift
    Tags:
    states, decisions, rules, discussion, sanctions, EU, European Court of Justice, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The 20 Most Beautiful Countries in the World According to Rough Guides
    #MustVisit: The 20 Most Beautiful Countries According to Rough Guides
    Saving Private Jihadi
    Saving Private Jihadi
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok