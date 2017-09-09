Thousands Take to London's Streets in Protest Against Brexit (VIDEO)

LONDON (Sputnik) — The participants of the rally, many of whom carried the EU flags, gathered in the Hyde Park shortly at about 11:00 GMT and marched to the Parliament Square.
LIVE: Anti-Brexit rally takes place in London https://t.co/ofta0p68YA pic.twitter.com/wT4SANM8qE— Ruptly (@Ruptly) September 9, 2017
Vince Cable, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, as well as Labour Party lawmakers of the House of Commons were among the participants of the event.
Brexit negotiations between the United Kingdom and the European Union officially kicked off on June 19, and are due to be completed by March 30, 2019.
