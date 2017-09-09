About 500 People Evacuated in Southern Spain Due to Massive Wildfire (PHOTOS)

Approximately 500 people have been evacuated from the Spanish southern Andalusia region due to a fierce wildfire, head of Andalusian Regional Government’s Justice Department Rosa Aguilar said Saturday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The evacuation was started after a fire broke out on Friday in La Granada de Rio-Tinto municipality.

"About 500 people have been evacuated as part of preventive measures," Aguilar said in a video posted on the Twitter account of the Justice Department.

📽 Rosa Aguilar informa de la evacuación de 500 personas de manera preventiva en el #IFLaGranadadeRioTinto para garantizar su seguridad pic.twitter.com/E4tKMIO9mC — Justicia e Interior (@JusticiaJunta) September 9, 2017

Some 350 firefighters are involved in extinguishing the fire, according to Aguilar.

There is a big forest fire in #Huelva. To follow it use the HT #IFLaGranadadeRiotinto pic.twitter.com/ToePvgMxZJ — Incendios España (@IncendiosES) 9 сентября 2017 г.

Se ha quemado 2.000has en zona de encinar centenario, varias fincas desalojadas, animales atrapados entre llamas. #ifLaGranadadeRiotinto pic.twitter.com/I3gJnSdt7a — Marea Joven Huelva (@MareaJovenHu) 9 сентября 2017 г.

Spain, along with such southern European states as Italy and Portugal, has been hit with wildfires recently. The extremely hot weather and careless management of campfires and other fire risks regularly provoke forest fires in Spain and in neighboring Portugal as in June the fire outbreak in the Portuguese municipality of Pedrogao Grande claimed the lives of 62 people.