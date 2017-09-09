Register
16:32 GMT +309 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Big Ben

    UK Economy Faces Murky Growth Predictions Again as EU Talks Falter

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 95 0 0

    The underperforming UK manufacturing sector and the contraction in construction, as well as weak gains in foreign trade despite the weak national currency, are stirring concerns among the nation’s businesses that the British economy is settling into a "slow growth trajectory."

    Kristian Rouz – As the UK heads towards a divorce with the EU, its economy is facing stronger headwinds, stemming from the uncertainty over the path of Brexit, which is stirring concern among investors and market participants alike. The weaker British pound has produced a significant expansion in domestic manufacturing, but lower capital influx and an overall liquidity squeeze are affecting fixed investments, resulting in gloomy GDP projections.

    Flags are arranged at the EU headquarters as Britain and the EU launch Brexit talks in Brussels, June 19, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Francois Lenoir
    'Soft' or 'Hard' Brexit: Five Options for the UK to Say Goodbye to the EU
    This is not the first time since the Brexit vote in mid-2016 that the UK economy has been projected to slow or contract, but the macroeconomic data in the second half of this year so far hasn’t been particularly encouraging.

    The weaker pound has failed to produce a boost to GDP expansion this year, the British Chamber of Commerce (BCC) said in its most recent report. The BCC’s quarterly growth forecast has been lowered as the group observed that there is no sign that the economy could return to healthier levels of expansion in the near-term.

    The BCC represents thousands of private-sector enterprises that employ over five million workers in Albion, and thus reflects the sentiment of a significant share of the UK’s private sector.

    "The rising up-front cost of doing business in the UK, the uncertainty around Brexit, and the constraints created by skills gaps and shoddy infrastructure collectively outweigh any benefit arising from the recent depreciation of sterling," Adam Marshall, director-general of the BCC, says. "A cheaper currency does not automatically mean an export boom."

    UK exports, nevertheless, have increased since the pound’s dramatic devaluation in mid-2016. However, the sterling’s revaluation this year has compressed the gains in exports, meaning that currently, the UK’s currency is not weak enough to offset Brexit-related challenges.

    The skyline of Frankfurt am Main, central Germany
    © AFP 2017/ DANIEL ROLAND
    Brexit May Bring Up to 100,000 Jobs to Germany's Frankfurt Rhine-Main Area
    Additionally, loose monetary conditions, with the Bank of England’s (BoE) base interest rates at 0.25 percent, prevent Theresa May's cabinet from introducing a broadband fiscal stimulus, which could help overcome the infrastructure setbacks.

    While UK inflation is predicted to rise to 2.8 percent, the BoE is unlikely to raise borrowing costs because of Brexit-related uncertainty, and the lack of consensus in the Cabinet over the UK’s stance in the EU negotiations. Across the channel, however, the position is quite coherent – the EU demands an exit fee, without providing any guarantees of a lucrative trade deal.

    Ironically, recent developments in the UK’s foreign trade have underlined Blighty's solid ties with the continent, and the much weaker trade links with the former British Empire and the rest of world.

    In July, according to a recent report from the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR), the UK foreign trade deficit narrowed, reflecting the gains in exports. However, the UK’s exports to the continent rose by £1.3 bln, while Britain’s trade deficit with the rest of world widened to £2.4 bln, reflecting the rise in imports of raw materials and consumer goods.

    Overall, UK exports rose 0.2 percent month-on-month, and 0.6 percent on a quarterly basis.

    The Office for National Statistics (ONS) confirmed their previous reports of the acceleration in the UK’s manufacturing sector despite all woes, as the rise of output erased the loss of production to 0.1 percent in July from 0.6 percent the previous month. The still-high input costs, and the inconclusive path of economic reform in the UK are slashing percentage points off the non-financial sector’s performance.

    The BCC says the Cabinet must come up with a decisive Brexit plan, and coordinate a transition deal with the EU soon, otherwise the lingering uncertainty will produce increased downward pressure on the nation's productive forces.

    Growth projections for the UK are not quite as gloomy, and were even subject to upward revisions in the wake of the foreign trade realignment, but still fall short of the desired numbers.

    Russian Central Bank
    © Sputnik/ Ruslan Krivobok
    Manufacturing Gains Help Russia Lower Exposure to External Shocks
    The BCC says the economy will growth by 1.6 percent this year, up 0.1 percent from its previous forecast, as the UK consumers have been increasingly optimistic due to the low unemployment and modest growth in wages.

    Meanwhile, the fiscal authorities are expecting a quicker pace of growth for the year. The Office for Budget Responsibility said the UK economy will grow 2 percent this year, reflecting the solid consumer and investor spending; however, this growth model is not sustainable and is subject to revisions in the Autumn Budget.

    The UK economy, however, might still defy the murky projections yet again. This time, however, the pressure on the government to resolve the Brexit unease is mounting, as businesses demand more clarity in the government’s planning.

    Related:

    UK Cabinet Requests Top Enterprises to Support May's Brexit Strategy
    UK Navy to Have 24 F-35 'Frontline Fighters' on HMS Queen Elizabeth by 2023
    'Skype Families': How UK Gov't Plans to Change Lives of EU Nationals Post Brexit
    Tags:
    growth, economy, British Chamber of Commerce (BCC), European Union, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 2-8)
    This Week in Pictures (September 2-8)
    Saving Private Jihadi
    Saving Private Jihadi
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok