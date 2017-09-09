Ukraine Hands Over New Resolution on Peacekeepers in Donbass to Security Council

On Saturday Ukrainian diplomats submitted an updated version of a proposed resolution on a peacekeeping mission in the east of the country to the United Nations Security Council.

KIEV (Sputnik) — The Deputy Head of Ukraine's Presidential Administration Kostiantyn Yelisieiev told Inter, a Ukrainian TV channel, that an updated version of a proposed resolution was handed over to the UN Security Council several days ago at the behest of Ukrainian President Poroshenko.

The official also called Poroshenko's upcoming visit to New York 'crucial'. During his trip, the Ukrainian leader will take part in a UN General Assembly session and a UN Security Council summit.

According to Yelisieiev, the preparation process to deploy UN peacekeepers in Donbass could take at least six months, and would commence after the relevant decision is approved.

Poroshenko expressed his readiness on Friday to discuss the deployment of the mission in the region with the UN Security Council, but ruled out any Russian involvement in the process. He also called Russia’s proposal to deploy UN peacekeepers to protect the OSCE observers strange.

The statement came as a response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's idea of sending peacekeepers to Ukraine. Putin explained that the UN mission should only ensure the security of Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) staff and the peacekeepers must be placed exclusively on the disengagement line. The President also said the issue should be decided after disengagement and a pullout of hardware, as well as in direct contact with representatives of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics.

The decision to deploy UN peacekeepers came amid concerns among European politicians about Washington's plans to supply Kiev with anti-tank missiles and other weaponry that might be used to wage a new war in the Donbass region.

The military conflict in Ukraine erupted in 2014 after the self-proclaimed east Ukrainian republics refused to recognize the new Ukrainian government that came to power following the February coup. The ceasefire agreement was reached in Minsk in 2015, brokered by the leaders of the Normandy Four group, but the situation has remained tense.