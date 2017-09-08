At Least One Dead After Car Explodes in Central Kiev - Reports (PHOTO)

The incident occurred between the streets of Basseynaya and Bolshaya Vasilkovskaya. The car was completely destroyed as a result of the blast.

Eyewitnesses said that another car was damaged by the blast. A woman who was inside the vehicle nextwas hospitalized, according to 112.ua channel.

На вул. Скоропадського навпроти Арени-Сіті вибухнула машина. Жінку-водія забрала швидка в критичному стані. Рух по вулиці перекрито pic.twitter.com/vrt4fB1X7c — Авто Киев (@auto_kiev) 8 сентября 2017 г.

​"The explosion was very powerfulul, we were in the line of cars behind the one that had exploded and were hit with a shock wave," the correspondent of the TV channel, who happened to be on the scene, said, adding that a man and a child were in the car apart from the woman.

Zoryan Shkiryak, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, said that the child who was in the explosion zone, was not injured.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW