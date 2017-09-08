Register
19:20 GMT +308 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A young woman

    UK Woman Gets Six Years for Helping Asian Men Target Vulnerable Girls for Sex

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    124001

    Sixteen men and one woman have been jailed for a total of 180 years for sexually abusing underage girls in the north east of England. It was the latest in a series of politically sensitive prosecutions of networks of men, often from an Asian Muslim background, who targeted white girls.

    A woman has been jailed for six years for her part in a horrific catalogue of sexual offenses against more than 100 under-age girls in the north east of England.

    Carolann Gallon, 22, helped the men by luring the girls to house parties in Newcastle.

    The girls were plied with drink and drugs and forced to have sex.

    Seventeen men have been jailed for a total of 174 years with another defendant due to be sentenced next week.

    "These offenders targeted these women because of their vulnerabilities. They hugely underestimated their strength and determination to seek justice, they thought no one would believe them," said Detective Superintendent Steve Barron.

    Abused Becomes the Abuser

    On Friday, September 8, Gallon's lawyer, Uzma Khan, said she had suffered neglect at the hands of her own parents and had been the victim of domestic violence and abusive relationships.

    "It is a classic example of the abused becoming the abuser and the groomed becoming the groomer. She feels she has also been passed round and can appreciate what these girls have had to endure," said Miss Khan.

    "She was a victim and she should have been treated like one. They manipulated her. She didn't know she was doing anything wrong. I want people to know she's not the person she's been made out to be," her father, Jimmy Gallon, told the local Chronicle newspaper.

    Gallon was interviewed by police and denied forcing the girls into having sex.

    "They're not kids, they've got their own mind," she told police.

    ​But Newcastle Crown Court heard the girls were all underage and were only 13.

    Victim impact statements read to the court described the psychological damage they had suffered and neighbors of the houses in Newcastle's deprived West End area said they too had been "put through hell." 

    Human trafficking
    © Flickr/ Ira Gelb
    UK Traffickers Ferry Underage Girls to Hotel and Sell Them for Sex

    The longest sentence was handed out to Abdulhamid Minoyee, 34, who was jailed for 15 years for raping a woman with learning difficulties, sexual assault, and the supply of drugs.

    'Britain Has a Problem'

    Operation Shelter, as it was known, was the latest in a series of prosecutions of networks of men, often from an Asian Muslim background, who deliberately targeted white girls.

    The issue is extremely sensitive politically and in August, Labour MP Sarah Champion was forced to resign from her role as Shadow Equalities Minister after she wrote in an article in The Sun newspaper that "Britain has a problem with British Pakistani men raping white girls."

    ​Ms. Champion is the MP for Rotherham, one of the English towns which saw a major prosecution of local Asian sex offenders.

    The Newcastle case also grabbed headlines recently when it emerged that Northumbria Police had paid £10,000 (US$13,000) to a child rapist.

    The man, known only as XY for legal reasons, was paid to act as an informant, but he fell out with his police handler and made a series of damning allegations, including claims he had been told to plant drugs and take vulnerable girls to parties.

    Related:

    Scotland Considers Chemical Castration for Sex Offenders
    Could Pedophilia Be Cured? Scientist Urges Spending on 'Research, Not Revenge'
    Germany's AfD Leader Slams Migration Policy After Brutal Rape
    Bavarian Police Warn Fake Story About Rape by Migrant Making Rounds in Germany
    Tags:
    court case, sex offenders, Asians, child sexual abuse, rape, sex, Muslim, Newcastle, Britain, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 2-8)
    This Week in Pictures (September 2-8)
    Sovereignty Now
    Sovereignty Now
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok