Register
10:14 GMT +308 September 2017
Live
    Search
    An Ethiopian migrant named Ermias (16 years old) points at an Union Jack patch as he waits on line during a food distribution near the former jungle in Calais, France, August 23, 2017

    'Very Hardcore Line': Leaked Brexit Paper Aims to Slash Immigration From EU

    © REUTERS/ Pascal Rossignol
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    'No Deal Better Than a Bad Deal'? Brexit Negotiations Underway (17)
    115030

    The UK plans to slash EU immigration after Brexit, but the proposed measures could leave the country with a skills shortage, Dr. Catherine Barnard told Radio Sputnik.

    The UK government plans to slash immigration from the EU after Brexit with a series of measures to deter migrants from the bloc, according to a Home Office policy document leaked to The Guardian on Tuesday.

    The 82-page draft is dated August 2017 and marked extremely sensitive. It details a government proposal to decrease the number of low-skilled migrants from the EU by capping their residency permits to a two-year period. EU migrants in "high-skilled occupations" will be granted longer residency permits of three to five years.

    Under the Home Office plans, as soon as the UK leaves the EU, a new immigration system will take effect, under which most European migrants will lose their right to settle in the UK and face restrictions on bringing in family members. In addition, all EU nationals wanting to enter the UK will have to show their passports. 

    The leaked paper is "striking" since it shows that the Home Office wants to take a "very hardcore line" on EU immigration, treating these migrants in a similar way to those from outside the bloc, Dr. Catherine Barnard, Professor of European Union Law at the University of Cambridge, told Radio Sputnik.

    "It's trying to bring together the system which currently applies to non-EU migrants and apply it to EU migrants, and the system for non-EU migrants is really very restrictive in the UK," Barnard said.

    Brexit
    © Photo: Pixabay
    EU Brexit Commissioner 'Worries About UK Stance on Irish Border'
    The paper will please hardliners who want a dramatic fall in migration, but employers who are highly reliant on foreign labor will be dissatisfied with the proposals.

    "The EU has made it clear that they won't talk about transition… what's going to happen next immediately post-Brexit, let alone a future trade deal – until something is sorted out about the position of UK nationals in the EU and EU nationals in the UK, and the Brexit bill. Not to mention, the very thorny issue of how to deal with the border between North and South Ireland."

    "Both sides [are] in an armlock against each other, because the UK says 'we can't resolve these issues until we know what the future deal looks like,' [and] the EU says 'we're not even going to talk about a future deal until we've sorted out these issues.' They're waiting for the other side to blink first."

    EU summit in Brussels
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Vitvitskiy
    Brussels, London Fail to Reach Progress in Brexit Talks on Financial Issues
    Barnard said that the Home Office's proposed distinction between low- and high-skilled workers is problematic and difficult to define.

    "If you take as low-skilled, as a proxy, anyone earning less than £30,000 or €30,000 a year, then that actually embraces a lot of people who work in universities, schools, hospitals, who are on somewhere between £18,000 and £30,000. People who might traditionally be considered not low-skilled, but medium- to high-skilled, so lab technicians, a lot of teachers, nurses, and administrators are on that sort of money."

    "It does mean this being a skill shortage. Now, those in favor of controlling migration say, 'British people could do those jobs.' The UK is pretty much at the state of full employment at the moment across the country, [although] there are parts of the country where that's not the case. The UK as a whole has a very low level of unemployment so if these EU migrants go home and new ones don't replace them, then the economy's going to shrink."

    Topic:
    'No Deal Better Than a Bad Deal'? Brexit Negotiations Underway (17)

    Related:

    UK Cabinet Requests Top Enterprises to Support May's Brexit Strategy
    'Skype Families': How UK Gov't Plans to Change Lives of EU Nationals Post Brexit
    UK Brexit Secretary Promises 'Race to Top' on Standards After Leaving EU
    Brexit Secretary Urges US, UK to Focus on Liberalization of Service Sector
    Tags:
    policy, Brexit, migration, immigration, negotiations, leak, EU, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    H-Bomb 'Extravaganza': North Korea Solemnly Celebrates Its Biggest Nuke Test
    H-Bomb 'Extravaganza': North Korea Solemnly Celebrates Its Biggest Nuke Test
    Kovalev Newsweek Cartoon
    Did Putin Poison Our Water, Burn Our Crops, and Deliver a Plague on Our Houses?
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok