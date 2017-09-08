Macron Proposes to Reform EU, Create New Eurozone Parliament

Macron propose to reform the European Union and form a parliament of its core eurozone group.

ATHENS (Sputnik) — French President Emmanuel Macron proposed Thursday to reform the European Union and form a parliament of its core eurozone group, during a visit to the birthplace of democracy in Athens.

In a speech delivered from the Pnyx hill where first popular assemblies were held thousands of years ago, he put forward a "new method where a new Europe is not discussed behind closed doors."

© AFP 2017/ Ben Stansall Eurozone Unemployment Rate Hits 8-Year Low

Macron said his roadmap involved holding public debates during the first half of 2018 on the future of Europe and in the long run on pan-EU elections to a parliament of the 19-nation eurozone.

The French president, who was elected in spring on a pledge to reform the European Union, said its member states should not be afraid of referendums and find a will for a "reset" if they did not want to be responsible for the union’s end.

Macron emphasized that Europeans – citizens of the modern day "Babylon" with many languages and cultures – would need to redefine national sovereignty to create a new Europe capable of fighting terrorism and upholding the European sovereignty.