MADRID (Sputnik) — Catalonia’s parliament voted late Thursday in favor of a law on transition to independence that regulates the region's exit from Spain, the parliamentary speaker has said.

The legislation was backed by 71 lawmakers, with ten votes against and no abstentions.

"The Law on Legal Transition and Founding of the Republic that will enter into force if the October 1 referendum gets the ‘yes’ vote has been approved," Carme Forcadell tweeted.