Two UK Citizens Suspected of Terrorism Arrested at Birmingham Airport

LONDON (Sputnik) — Two UK citizens, aged 40 and 29, were arrested on Thursday morning after disembarking a flight from Istanbul, Turkey, over suspicion of terrorism, the UK Metropolitan Police said Thursday.

"The 40-year-old was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism… The 29-year-old was arrested on suspicion of belonging to a proscribed organisation," the police statement read.

It was added that the 40-year-old suspect had been taken to a London hospital for a medical assessment "as a precaution," but no further details of reasons for hospitalization have been given. The second suspect was taken to a London police station, where he remains in custody. The investigation is on the way.

Over recent months, a number of terrorist attacks have struck the United Kingdom, with the threat level for international terrorism being "severe," which means that an attack is highly probable.