Two UK Citizens Suspected of Terrorism Arrested at Birmingham Airport

LONDON (Sputnik) — Two UK citizens, aged 40 and 29, were arrested on Thursday morning after disembarking a flight from Istanbul, Turkey, over suspicion of terrorism, the UK Metropolitan Police said Thursday.
"The 40-year-old was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism… The 29-year-old was arrested on suspicion of belonging to a proscribed organisation," the police statement read.
Over recent months, a number of terrorist attacks have struck the United Kingdom, with the threat level for international terrorism being "severe," which means that an attack is highly probable.
