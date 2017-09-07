Merkel Conservatives Leading With 38% of Public Support 2 Weeks Before Election

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative bloc of the Christian Democrats still leading in the opinion poll of the popular support, even after decrease by 2 percent.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative bloc of the Christian Democrats (CDU) and the Christian Social Union (CSU) is leading in the opinion poll with 38 percent of popular support, a survey showed Thursday.

According to the GMS poll, public support for the CDU/CSU has decreased by 2 percent, whereas support for its main rival Social Democratic Party (SPD) remained the same at 22 percent.

© AP Photo/ Michael Probst German Conservatives' Ahead Over SPD By 15% Due to Recent Poll

The Free Democratic Party (FDP) has received 10 percent while The Left party and the Greens are projected to score 9 percent each.

The poll was conducted between August 31 and September 6, with 1,012 respondents having participated in it.

Germany’s parliamentary elections are slated for September 24.