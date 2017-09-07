Merkel Conservatives Leading With 38% of Public Support 2 Weeks Before Election

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative bloc of the Christian Democrats (CDU) and the Christian Social Union (CSU) is leading in the opinion poll with 38 percent of popular support, a survey showed Thursday.
According to the GMS poll, public support for the CDU/CSU has decreased by 2 percent, whereas support for its main rival Social Democratic Party (SPD) remained the same at 22 percent.
The Free Democratic Party (FDP) has received 10 percent while The Left party and the Greens are projected to score 9 percent each.
The poll was conducted between August 31 and September 6, with 1,012 respondents having participated in it.
Germany’s parliamentary elections are slated for September 24.
All comments
Show new comments (0)