Man Urging to Kill All Muslims After Manchester Attack Jailed for Year - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A UK court has sentenced a young man, who called for killing all Muslims in the country on his Facebook page after a terrorist attack in Manchester, for one year in prison, media reported.

According to the Independent newspaper, 22-year-old Keegan Jakovlevs, residing in Wrexham in North Wales, had previously pleaded himself guilty of publishing materials with the intention of stirring up religious hatred. Prosecutors noted that Jakovlevs had posted an offensive message on his Facebook page right after the terrorist attack, but deleted it later.

"Jakovlevs’s Facebook message expressed sympathy for the families of those caught up in the bombing but then, using racist and offensive language, he called for every Muslim in the country to be killed," a spokesperson for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said, as quoted by the newspaper.

Keegan Jakovlevs (22)who posted on Facebook for all British Muslims to be killed in wake of Manchester Arena attack is jailed for 12mnths — Mark Williams-Thomas (@mwilliamsthomas) 7 сентября 2017 г.

In late May, an explosion occurred outside the Manchester Arena at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert, leaving 22 people dead and some 120 injured. UK police have identified 22-year-old Salman Abedi as the individual they suspect of having perpetrated the attack. The Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) terror organization has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.