16:03 GMT +307 September 2017
    State colors of Russia and Belarus on the building of the Minsk Philharmonic.

    Belarus-West Cooperation Not Intended to Mar Relations With Moscow

    © Sputnik/ Andrei Aleksandrov
    Cooperation between Belarus and the West is not intended to deter relations with Moscow the Belarusian Deputy Foreign Minister said Thursday.

    MINSK (Sputnik) — The improvement of relations between Belarus and Western states does not seek to undermine Belarusian-Russian bilateral relations and to accede to another camp, Oleg Kravchenko, the Belarusian Deputy Foreign Minister said Thursday.

    "Some progress in our cooperation with the European Union and the United States does not indicate that the steps, that have been taken to that end, constitute an attempt to undermine relations with Russia and to join another block," Kravchenko said.

    ZAPAD- 2013
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin
    NATO to Send Experts to Massive Russia-Belarus Zapad-2017 War Games
    Moreover, the Belarusian Foreign Minister added that the existence of military and economic alliance between Russia and Belarus did not mean that the latter was not willing to develop its cooperation with the EU and the United States, adding that the ideological confrontation between different blocs was over and such mentality should be abandoned.

    "We would like to have a direct dialogue between the EU and the EAEU [Eurasian Economic Union], a direct line from Lisbon to Vladivostok," Kravchenko explained.

    In July, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated that Belarus advocated the development of intergovernmental integration processes. He noted that considerable progress had been made in Belarus' relations with the European Union and the United States, adding that the Belarusian contribution to security, stability and peace in Europe had been gaining the recognition of European partners. Lukashenko also indicated that Minsk would not silently accept the decisions of either the West or the East.

