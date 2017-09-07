Support of Finland's Anti-Migrant Party Grows After Turku Stabbing Attack - Poll

According to the September Yle/Taloustutkimus poll, more Finn citizens support Finland's Finns Party that stands for an anti-immigration agenda after the Turku stabbing attack in August.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The support of Finland's Finns Party, which is supportive of an anti-immigration agenda, has increased after the August stabbing attack in the Finnish city of Turku, a new survey revealed Thursday.

On August 18, two people were killed and eight others injured in a knife attack in Turku's market square. The prime suspect is Abderrahman Bouanane, a 23-year-old man of Moroccan origin.

The poll, which is the first one conducted after the Turku incident, revealed that the support of the Finns Party had increased by 1.5 percent up to 10.3 percent and it had cemented its position in the five most supported country's parties.

The survey added that it was the largest growth among the largest political parties, as the Left Alliance and the Green League improved their results if to compare with the August poll, however the Centre Party of Finland, the Christian Democrats, Swedish People's Party of Finland and the Social Democratic Party lost 1.1, 0.4, 0.3 and 03 percent respectively.

The deadly incident prompted Helsinki to start consideration of the amendments to the legislation regarding citizenship and immigration.