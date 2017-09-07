Poland to Not Accept Refugees Even After EU Court Decision - Foreign Minister

WARSAW (Sputnik) — Even in the event the European Union court urges Poland to accept migrants in its' borders, Poland will not allow refugees into the country, as country's Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski.
"We will defend ourselves, because Polish security is more important than such rash decisions by European institutions…. We will not implement this decision," Waszczykowski told the Polish Radio.
Actually, in September 2015, the heads of the EU interior ministries adopted the European Commission’s proposal on the distribution of 160,000 undocumented migrants in Italy and Greece, who would be spread across the European Union under a quota plan.
