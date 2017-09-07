Ukraine Considers Russia's Approach on Donbass UN Mission 'Strange' - President

KIEV (Sputnik) – Ukraine considers Russia’s proposals to deploy UN peacekeepers to Donbass aiming at OSCE peacekeepers protection mission in Donbass irrelevant, but is ready to discuss its' deployment in the region in the UN Security Council, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said Thursday.

"Russian proposal to deploy a UN mission specifically to protect the OSCE mission is strange to say the least," Poroshenko told the Ukrainian parliament.

According to the president, Ukraine is ready for a detailed discussion in the UN Security council "and we call for the deployment of a full-scale UN mission in the whole of Donbass. besides, the mission should meet UN principles, meaning that the aggressor state or the sides to the conflict will not take part in it".

Moreover, Kiev will not coordinate the parameters of work of UN peacekeepers in Donbass with local militants, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Thursday.

"There may be no coordination of … parameters of participation of the future UN mission," he told the parliament.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko also added that the Minsk agreements on Donbass are not thoroughly thought: they did not bring sustainable peace, but allowed to reduce the level of hostilities in the region.

"They are not ideal, they were adopted while very complicated internal conditions. They did not bring permanent peace, but it remains indisputable. By means of the Minsk agreements we managed to substantially reduce the level of hostilities and human losses in Donbass," Poroshenko said Thursday during an annual address to parliament.

Earlier the week, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his support to the idea of sending peacekeepers to Ukraine. However, Putin added the UN mission should only ensure the security of the Organization for Security and Co-operation (OSCE) staff, and the peacekeepers must be placed on the contact line.