Register
23:22 GMT +306 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Ukrainian tanks stand in the yard of an apartment block in Avdiivka, eastern Ukraine. Fighting in the area around the town between Kiev forces and local militia escalated last week.

    Washington on UN Peacekeepers for Eastern Ukraine Possibility: ‘Worth Exploring’

    © AP Photo/ Evgeniy Maloletka
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 87 0 0

    A US State Department official said that the option of having UN peacekeepers in eastern Ukraine is worth studying in an attempt to resolve the situation in the country.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The option of having UN peacekeepers in eastern Ukraine is worth studying in an attempt to resolve the situation in the country, a US State Department official told Sputnik on Wednesday.

    "We do believe the possibility of a UN peacekeeping force for eastern Ukraine is worth exploring as a means of protecting Ukrainian citizens, regardless of ethnicity or nationality, and as a pathway to restoring Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity," the official stated.

    On Tuesday, Russia proposed a draft resolution on sending UN peacekeepers to the Donbass region to provide security for the OSCE motoring mission after Russian President Vladimir Putin voiced the idea. Putin said peacekeepers should operate solely on the contact line between Kiev's forces and those of the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Lugansk.

    "Any such force should have a broad mandate for peace and security throughout the occupied territory in Ukraine, up to and including the border with Russia, in order to avoid deepening or institutionalizing the divisions inside Ukraine," the official stated. "Our goals are simple: restore Ukraine’s territorial integrity and protect Ukrainians no matter what their religion, ethnicity or language."

    A Ukrainian sniper holds on the position of Ukrainian forces on frontline in the Lugansk region on August 27, 2015
    © AFP 2017/ ANATOLII STEPANOV
    DPR, LPR Favor Russian Approach on UN Peacekeepers in Donbass
    The official reiterated the United States believes it is important to improve the security situation as a first step.

    "[The United States has] called repeatedly for Russia to ensure a real and durable ceasefire, disengage along the line of contact, withdraw heavy weapons, and allow full, unfettered, and safe access to the international monitors including to the international border," the official added.

    Kiev insists that the UN mission’s mandate should be broader than what has been initially proposed, and the peacekeepers should be deployed from the contact line all the way to the Ukrainian-Russian border.

    At the same time, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said the deployment of UN peacekeepers could help restore peace in the region.

    Putin’s initiative has been supported by German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, who said the chance to stabilize the situation in Donbass should be taken advantage of.

    On Tuesday, the head of the Lugansk People's Republic Igor Plotnitsky said any discussions on the possible deployment of UN peacekeepers to Donbass would be possible if Kiev implemented the Minsk agreements.

    Related:

    Russia Sends UNSC Head Draft Resolution on UN Peacekeepers Deployment in Donbass
    Idea to Remove Russian Peacekeepers From Transnistria May Lead to War - Lavrov
    UN's Effort to Stop Peacekeepers From Raping, Abusing 'Reactive, Not Proactive'
    Ukraine May Propose Own Resolution on Peacekeepers at Donbass
    Kiev Should Amend Law on Donbass Before Deployment of UN Peacekeepers - Moscow
    Tags:
    United Nations, Donbass, United States, Ukraine, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Feathered Frenzy: Winners of the 2017 Bird Photographer of the Year Contest
    Feathered Frenzy: Winners of the 2017 Bird Photographer of the Year Contest
    Kovalev Newsweek Cartoon
    Did Putin Poison Our Water, Burn Our Crops, and Deliver a Plague on Our Houses?
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok