Register
17:18 GMT +306 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A police officer stands inside a roped off an area on a gas station in Fittja, Sweden, where a man was found severely injured in a minivan after being shot at when taking part in a pro-Kurdish demonstration Saturday, Feb. 13, 2016

    Wild Wild North: Trigger-Happy Sweden Soon to Rival Mexico in Shootings

    © AP Photo/ Johan Nilsson/TT
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Europe's Refugee and Migrant Crisis (21)
    0 19540

    Sweden has long been seen as a Nordic bastion of domestic safety and social security. That situation has begun to change, as the Scandinavian nation seems to be poised to become the European leader in the number of shootings. If the current trend persists it may come to rival Mexico in that category.

    Sweden's unparalleled rise in shootings knows no equal in Europe. In relation to its population, Sweden has four to five times more deadly shootings than, say, Norway and Germany and according to criminologist Joakim Sturup, no analogous situations can be found among Sweden's neighbors.

    "Sweden is rather in on par with southern Italy," Joakim Sturup told Swedish Radio, also comparing the Nordic country with Mexico as regards the number of hand-grenade related incidents.

    Batons
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Startled Swedes Hoard Arms to Protect Themselves Against Gangland Violence
    Research highlighted a marked drop in both perpetrators' and victims' age. Indeed, deadly violence is no longer limited to motorcycle gangs, but happens in all metropolitan areas across Sweden. Malmö, often hailed as Sweden's "most multicultural city" is the area where most shootings take place in relation to the population. In recent weeks alone, several people have been shot in the city.

    By Joakim Sturup's own admission, the researchers are currently unable to understand the nature of this unprecedented rise and cannot decide whether to attribute it to increased incidences of illegal weapons or a tendency towards trigger-happiness.

    Sturup went on to predict brutal terrorist attacks in which Islamists use grenades and automatic weapons instead of trucks, like Rakhmat Akilov, the man behind the deadly vehicular attack in Stockholm earlier this year.

    Policeman and sociologist Amir Rostami blamed the rise on Sweden's significantly lower percentage of solved shootings. Nationally, around 50 percent of the shootings are resolved, with the solvability rate dropping to a measly 25 percent in metropolitan areas, Amir Rostami pointed out to Swedish Radio.

    "In the countries with low shooting rates, they also have high levels of solvability. In Germany they are close to 90 percent and in Finland at over 90 percent. In Sweden, on the other hand, the level of clearance has declined steadily since the late 1990s, while violence involving firearms has increased," Amir Rostami stressed, venturing that more severe penalties might help solving the problem.

    Armed police officers at the Gustaf Adolfs square in central Stockholm, Sweden. (File)
    © AFP 2017/ JANERIK HENRIKSSON / TT NEWS AGENCY
    Gang Wars Rage in Swedish Ghettos Despite Officially 'Decreasing' Crime Rate
    After having long maintained a policy of non-disclosure of the perpetrator's nationality for ethical reasons, the Swedish media have begun to digress from former norms, shedding more light on issues previously considered immoral. In February, veteran policeman Peter Springare raised a storm with his private rebellion against Sweden's overwhelming political correctness and the authorities' ways of hushing up immigrant crime. Springare claimed almost all violent crime in the country to be committed by immigrants, which immediately triggered accusations of racism.

    In May, however, a survey by the Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter indicated that immigrants account for 9 out of 10 shootings in Sweden. Out of a 100 people involved in shootings and attempted murders, 90 had at least one foreign-born parent. The vast majority of them had their roots in the Middle East and Northern Africa, in countries such as Iraq, Iran, Lebanon, Turkey, Somalia and Eritrea.

    In late June, the tabloid daily Expressen published a survey of organized crime in Stockholm. Of 192 gang criminals, an overwhelming majority of 94.5 percent had at least one foreign-born parent. Bosnia, Lebanon, Somalia, Syria and Turkey were reported as the most recurrent countries of origin.

    Earlier this year, the Swedish government counted at least 61 no-go areas with rampant crime, up from 55 last year. Swedish National Police Commissioner Dan Eliasson pleaded the government for assistance in tackling the problem, venturing that without help the country's over 5,000 hardened criminals could easily subvert the social contract.

    Topic:
    Europe's Refugee and Migrant Crisis (21)

    Related:

    Fed-Up Swedish Cop Lashes Out Against Immigrant Crime, Political Correctness
    Sweden Muzzles Its Cops to Uphold Political Correctness
    See Not, Speak Not: Sweden Continues to Hide Immigrant Crime Statistics
    Urban Jungle: Swedish Ghettos Too Dangerous for Police
    The Seamy Side of Welfare Society: Sweden Gripped by Gangland Violence
    Tags:
    political correctness, statisitcs, immigration, shooting, crime, Stockholm, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Feathered Frenzy: Winners of the 2017 Bird Photographer of the Year Contest
    Feathered Frenzy: Winners of the 2017 Bird Photographer of the Year Contest
    Out in the Cold
    Out in the Cold
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok