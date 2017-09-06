Russia's Proposal on UN Mission in Donbass Lead to Sanctions Lifting - Berlin

Anti-Russian sanctions' withdrawal is possible only in case of the Minsk agreements' full implementation, German deputy government spokesperson Ulrike Demmer said at a briefing Wednesday.

"I want to say clearly that the complete lifting of sanctions will only take place after the full implementation of the Minsk agreements. The new proposal of the Russian president [on the UN mission] is a step, details are needed, we are ready to talk about this now, but we will be ready to talk about lifting the sanctions only if other numerous steps follow," she said.

By the way, Demmer said the German government welcomed Putin's proposal to send a UN mission to eastern Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his support to the idea of sending peacekeepers to Ukraine. However, Putin added the UN mission should only ensure the security of the Organization for Security and Co-operation (OSCE) staff, and the peacekeepers must be placed on the contact line.