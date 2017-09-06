Register
    Donbass militiaman rests at his position inside the Donetsk airport, eastern Ukraine. June 9, 2015.

    Russia's Proposal on UN Mission in Donbass Lead to Sanctions Lifting - Berlin

    © AP Photo/ Mstyslav Chernov
    BERLIN (Sputnik) —Anti-Russian sanctions' lifting is possible only in case of the Minsk agreements' full implementation. In this case, Russia's proposal on a UN mission in Donbass is a step in this direction, German deputy government spokesperson Ulrike Demmer said at a briefing Wednesday.

    "I want to say clearly that the complete lifting of sanctions will only take place after the full implementation of the Minsk agreements. The new proposal of the Russian president [on the UN mission] is a step, details are needed, we are ready to talk about this now, but we will be ready to talk about lifting the sanctions only if other numerous steps follow," she said.

    OSCE staff member killed in car explosion in Lugansk region
    © Sputnik/ Lugansk People's Republic people's militia
    Lugansk Republic Says Peacekeepers' Deployment to Donbass Depends on Minsk Deal
    By the way, Demmer said the German government welcomed Putin's proposal to send a UN mission to eastern Ukraine.

    Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his support to the idea of sending peacekeepers to Ukraine. However, Putin added the UN mission should only ensure the security of the Organization for Security and Co-operation (OSCE) staff, and the peacekeepers must be placed on the contact line.

    anti-Russian sanctions, peacekeepers, UN, Germany, Russia, Donbass
