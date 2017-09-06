Register
15:47 GMT +306 September 2017
Live
    Search
    A screen that shows the TV debate between German Chancellor Angela Merkel of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and her challenger Germany's Social Democratic Party SPD candidate for chancellor Martin Schulz in Berlin, Germany, September 3, 2017.

    Berlin’s Anti-Turkish Rhetoric Aims to Cloak ‘Complicity’ With Ankara - Official

    © REUTERS/ Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10520

    A German lawmaker told Sputnik that anti-Turkish rhetoric during a televised debate between Angela Merkel and Martin Schulz was just a cover for their complicity with Ankara.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — German lawmaker Andrej Hunko, a member of The Left party (Die Linke), accused in comments to Sputnik German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her main opponent in the upcoming general election, leader of German Social Democratic Party Martin Schulz of an attempt to cover up complicity with Ankara despite anti-Turkish rhetoric during a televised debate.

    During TV debates on Sunday, Merkel said that she personally did not see any possibility for Turkey to enter the European Union. Schulz in turn promised to end EU-Turkey accession talks if he becomes German chancellor.

    "It is rather obvious that both candidates are trying to use the relations with Turkey for the election campaign. But it is not honest what they say … It is conspicuous, though that both Merkel and Schulz actively obscure the fact that Germany keeps exporting arms and other materials to Turkey that can be used to repress the opposition. DIE LINKE has criticized Erdogan’s actions for years and continues to do so. But we also criticize the ongoing complicity of Germany with the Turkish dictator," Hunko said.

    The German lawmaker questioned Merkel’s and her Social Democratic Party rival’s sincerity, as two years ago their parties had openly supported Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in his election campaign and had been very cautious in condemnation of the Turkish governments' actions.

    Turkish and EU flags
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Turkey Still Wants to Join EU – Foreign Minister
    "It is just recently that both have sharpened their tone which makes clear that it is part of the campaign," he noted.

    According to Hunko, German Die Linke criticized Erdogan’s actions for years calling to freeze the EU accession negotiations and to stop paying the pre-accession assistance.

    "We are demanding to freeze the EU accession negotiations and to stop paying the pre-accession assistance. Of course it is not sure if unanimity can be reached on EU level, but Germany should take that stance," the lawmaker said.

    On Monday, Ibrahim Kalin, spokesman for the Turkish presidency, denounced Merkel and Schulz for their anti-Turkish rhetoric accusing Germany of the attempts to command EU organizations and EU member states in their election campaigns.

    Related:

    A Nail in the Coffin: Merkel Considering Killing Turkey's EU Bid for Good
    Brussels-Ankara Migration Deal: How Turkey 'Turned Into Political Tool' for EU
    Turkish Political Situation Hinders Continuation of EU Accession Talks - Paris
    Tags:
    debate, EU, Angela Merkel, Martin Schulz, Germany, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Feathered Frenzy: Winners of the 2017 Bird Photographer of the Year Contest
    Feathered Frenzy: Winners of the 2017 Bird Photographer of the Year Contest
    Hard Dialogue
    Hard Dialogue
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok