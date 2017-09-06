Berlin’s Anti-Turkish Rhetoric Aims to Cloak ‘Complicity’ With Ankara - Official

A German lawmaker told Sputnik that anti-Turkish rhetoric during a televised debate between Angela Merkel and Martin Schulz was just a cover for their complicity with Ankara.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — German lawmaker Andrej Hunko, a member of The Left party (Die Linke), accused in comments to Sputnik German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her main opponent in the upcoming general election, leader of German Social Democratic Party Martin Schulz of an attempt to cover up complicity with Ankara despite anti-Turkish rhetoric during a televised debate.

During TV debates on Sunday, Merkel said that she personally did not see any possibility for Turkey to enter the European Union. Schulz in turn promised to end EU-Turkey accession talks if he becomes German chancellor.

"It is rather obvious that both candidates are trying to use the relations with Turkey for the election campaign. But it is not honest what they say … It is conspicuous, though that both Merkel and Schulz actively obscure the fact that Germany keeps exporting arms and other materials to Turkey that can be used to repress the opposition. DIE LINKE has criticized Erdogan’s actions for years and continues to do so. But we also criticize the ongoing complicity of Germany with the Turkish dictator," Hunko said.

The German lawmaker questioned Merkel’s and her Social Democratic Party rival’s sincerity, as two years ago their parties had openly supported Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in his election campaign and had been very cautious in condemnation of the Turkish governments' actions.

"It is just recently that both have sharpened their tone which makes clear that it is part of the campaign," he noted.

According to Hunko, German Die Linke criticized Erdogan’s actions for years calling to freeze the EU accession negotiations and to stop paying the pre-accession assistance.

"We are demanding to freeze the EU accession negotiations and to stop paying the pre-accession assistance. Of course it is not sure if unanimity can be reached on EU level, but Germany should take that stance," the lawmaker said.

On Monday, Ibrahim Kalin, spokesman for the Turkish presidency, denounced Merkel and Schulz for their anti-Turkish rhetoric accusing Germany of the attempts to command EU organizations and EU member states in their election campaigns.