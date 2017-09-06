German Conservatives' Lead Over SPD - Poll

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s CDU/CSU bloc has improved its lead over the Social Democratic Party (SPD), by 1 percent from last week up to 15 percent, a poll showed on Wednesday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Recent poll revealed that German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative bloc consisting of the Christian Democrats (CDU) and the Christian Social Union (CSU) has improved its lead over the Social Democratic Party (SPD), by 1 percent from last week up to 15 percent.

© AFP 2017/ TOBIAS SCHWARZ German Interior Minister Cannot Exclude Russian Attempt to Meddle With Elections

According to a Forsa poll, CDU/CSU is expected to gain 38 percent of the projected vote, while the SPD would get 23 percent.

Germany’s parliamentary election is scheduled for September 24. Under the country's electoral law, if a party fails to win constituency seats under first-past-the-post, it must gain more than 5% of second-votes in order to be handed seats under the proportional representation element of Bundestag elections.