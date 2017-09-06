Register
12:46 GMT +306 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    This file photo taken on March 29, 2017 shows a pro-remain protester holds up an EU flag with one of the stars symbolically cut out in front of the Houses of Parliament shortly after British Prime Minister Theresa May announced to the House of Commons that Article 50 had been triggered in London on March 29, 2017.

    Fallon Says 'Firm Proposals' for Migration Regulations to Be Shown Later in 2017

    © AFP 2017/ OLI SCARFF
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 69 0 0

    The United Kingdom Defense Secretary commented on the reports on alleged possible limitations for the labor force, saying that the country's government would present 'firm' proposals on future migration regulations later in the year.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — UK Defense Secretary Michael Fallon said Wednesday that the UK government will present proposals for possible future migration regulations later in 2017.

    Fallon told Sky News broadcaster that the proposals would be "firm."

    "We want to attract to this country and not shut the door … there is a balance to be struck [on immigration]," Fallon said, as quoted by the broadcaster.

    EU summit in Brussels
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Vitvitskiy
    Brussels, London Fail to Reach Progress in Brexit Talks on Financial Issues

    On Monday, UK media reported citing a leaked Home Office document that the United Kingdom might put an end to the free movement of the labor force after the county's withdrawal from the European Union and impose strict limitations for foreign workers. The government allegedly proposes to impose the obligatory use of passports instead of EU national identity cards for all EU citizens at the UK border. Meanwhile, those EU citizens who would like to stay in the United Kingdom for more than several months should receive temporary biometric residence permits.

    The Brexit negotiations officially started in June, and are due to be completed by March, 2019. During the talks, the sides are set to discuss a number of issues, including EU citizens rights, the financial settlement, the border between Ireland and the Northern Ireland among others.

    Tags:
    Brexit, European Union, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Race Queens: Gorgeous Grid Girls Who Grace Car Racing Events
    Race Queens: Gorgeous Grid Girls Who Grace Car Racing Events
    Hard Dialogue
    Hard Dialogue
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok