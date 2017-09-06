Fallon Says 'Firm Proposals' for Migration Regulations to Be Shown Later in 2017

The United Kingdom Defense Secretary commented on the reports on alleged possible limitations for the labor force, saying that the country's government would present 'firm' proposals on future migration regulations later in the year.

Fallon told Sky News broadcaster that the proposals would be "firm."

"We want to attract to this country and not shut the door … there is a balance to be struck [on immigration]," Fallon said, as quoted by the broadcaster.

On Monday, UK media reported citing a leaked Home Office document that the United Kingdom might put an end to the free movement of the labor force after the county's withdrawal from the European Union and impose strict limitations for foreign workers. The government allegedly proposes to impose the obligatory use of passports instead of EU national identity cards for all EU citizens at the UK border. Meanwhile, those EU citizens who would like to stay in the United Kingdom for more than several months should receive temporary biometric residence permits.

The Brexit negotiations officially started in June, and are due to be completed by March, 2019. During the talks, the sides are set to discuss a number of issues, including EU citizens rights, the financial settlement, the border between Ireland and the Northern Ireland among others.