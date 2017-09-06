Register
11:15 GMT +306 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Washington Post

    Azerbaijani Official Accuses Washington Post of 'Lies, Distortion of Facts'

    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 19230

    The head of the public-political issues department at the Azerbaijani president's office accused The Washington Post of the deliberate distortion of facts in its article about journalists in the country.

    BAKU (Sputnik) — The head of the public-political issues department of Azerbaijani president's office on Wednesday accused The Washington Post newspaper of lies and deliberate distortion of facts in the media outlet's article about apartments for reporters.

    On Monday, the US newspaper published an article titled "In Azerbaijan, some journalists get free apartments. Others get jail cells." In the article, the news outlet reported about the celebration of "National Press Day" in the post-Soviet republic, during which President Ilham Aliyev awarded apartments to hundreds of journalists, and at the same time about the alleged campaign against other journalists.

    "It is malicious intent and twisted logic to link the measures aimed at the improvement of housing problems of journalists with the cases of people arrested for specific criminal actions. Lies, distortion of facts… these are the features of this article and of this media outlet's information policy," Ali Hasanov said, as quoted by the press service.

    The official said that it was not a coincidence that US President Donald Trump had repeatedly accused The Washington Post of publishing fake news and added that the newspaper was being used by certain political groups to put pressure on heads of states, politicians, companies and even several countries.

    Ostankino Television Technical Center displaying a Channel One banner.
    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    Committee to Protect Journalists Slams Ukraine for Banishing Russian Reporter
    "That's why the calls of The Washington Post and people orchestrating it about a 'democratic struggle' and 'the freedom of press' is nothing more than a hype," Hasanov added.

    This is not the first critical publication targeting Azerbaijan in recent days. On Monday, The Guardian newspaper published its own investigation, claiming that Azerbaijani authorities "laundered" about $2.9 billion, with the help of offshore-managed UK companies linked to President Ilham Aliyev, ministries and the International Bank of Azerbaijan. The information about the scheme was leaked by an anonymous source to the Danish Berlingske newspaper that later shared it to the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, The Guardian and several other news outlets.

    Related:

    UK Mulls More Special Ops in Afghanistan, but the Road to Peace Lies Elsewhere
    JFK Killing: Lies & Russophobia
    Fake News Experiments in Germany: How Social Media Users React to Lies
    Tags:
    journalists, Washington Post, Azerbaijan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Race Queens: Gorgeous Grid Girls Who Grace Car Racing Events
    Race Queens: Gorgeous Grid Girls Who Grace Car Racing Events
    Hard Dialogue
    Hard Dialogue
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok