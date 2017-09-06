Register
14:16 GMT +306 September 2017
Live
    Search
    A silhouette of a man

    Petrol Bombs, Invasions, Prosecution, Treason: Sealand's Prince Talks to Sputnik

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 24430

    Speaking to Sputnik on the 50th anniversary of the founding of Sealand, a micronation located 12 kilometers from the eastern shores of England, Prince Michael Bates, the would-be sovereign country's leader, is in a proud mood. Given the transcendently peculiar history of the world's smallest principality, he perhaps has every right to be.

    September 2, 2017 marked the 50th anniversary of the founding of Sealand by Roy Bates, a former British army major-turned-pirate radio pioneer.

    Over the course of its half-century as a self-declared independent sovereign state, it has has fought off attempted invasions from rival pirate broadcasters, fired warning shots at the Royal Navy, and repelled a coup d'etat launched by a German businessman — among other things. 

    "Many exciting and sometimes dangerous things have happened over the years — I guess the most exciting was retaking the fortress back after the German invasion. You can't beat sliding down a rope out of a helicopter at dawn to get the adrenaline flowing," Prince Michael told Sputnik.

    ​Before the founding of Sealand, the "island" — a brutalist oceanic biped, forged from steel and concrete — was HM Fort Roughs, one of several fortress islands built in 1943 by the UK government to defend Britain from potential invasion, and protect vital shipping lanes.

    For the remaining duration of World War II, between 150-300 Royal Navy personnel occupied the structure, and many remained subsequently, with the last full-time residents departing in 1956.

    Nobody's Land

    Even before it became Sealand, HM Fort Roughs occupied an anomalous legal area. It was constructed well outside the UK's sovereign nautical territory, and therefore, effectively illegal under international law. However, rather than being destroyed after becoming militarily redundant, Roughs was simply abandoned, res derelicta.

    The grey area the fortress inhabited was seized upon by Roy Bates. In the early 1960s, he established an unsanctioned radio station on an abandoned naval fort — "Knock John" — in an attempt to bypass broadcasting restrictions. "Radio Essex" was a big hit with UK citizens, who could hear pop music and comedic DJ repartee denied them via official channels.

    However, his broadcasts also caught the attention — and drew the ire — of government officials, who launched a series of legal actions against him.

    Bates consistently argued that as he was not broadcasting from UK soil and national laws did not apply to his activities, but judges eventually ruled Knock John fell in UK territorial waters, and relevant legislation did in fact apply.

    In 1966, he was convicted of violating Section One of the Wireless Telegraphy Act 1949.

    HM Fort Roughs of course did not fall in UK territorial waters, and Bates subsequently occupied the fortress.

    He would declare the independent state of Sealand, on the basis of "jus gentium" ("law of nations") over a region that constituted "terra nullius" ("nobody's land") on September 2 1967.

    No Recognition

    Sealand has its own flag, anthem, constitution, currency, passports and even football team. However, one thing the audacious micronation lacks is official recognition as a country by any established sovereign state.

    Nevertheless, Prince Michael says Sealand has never actively sought recognition, even though Sealand's putative government claims it has received de facto recognition in the UK and Germany.

    In the former instance, Roy and Michael ended up in a UK court after Irishman Ronan O'Rahilly of pirate radio station Radio Caroline, along with a small group of men, tried to take Sealand by force.

    Bates repelled the attempted invasion using petrol bombs and guns, again drawing the attention of the UK government — there were discussions in Downing Street about whether Sealand should be retaken by force.

    In 1968, a Royal Navy boat was dispatched to the island, and Michael fired a warning shot at the craft when it entered Sealand's territorial waters.

    The pair were charged with breaking UK firearms laws, but judges threw out the case, claiming UK courts had no jurisdiction over alleged crimes committed outside the country's legal territory.

    Westminster had to settle for simply demolishing all other remaining similar forts to prevent anyone else from following Bates' example — his family looked on as huge explosions tore through the structures, and the helicopters that had carried the incendiaries buzzed menacingly above Sealand.

    A navy tug transporting a demolition crew also passed close by their fortress home, with sailors shouting, "you're next!"

    "Of course the government would like to see us disappear — no government likes institutions they cannot control," Prince Michael told Sputnik.

    Ze Germans Are Coming!

    It's not merely the UK government that has sought to meddle in Sealand's affairs. In August 1978, German businessman Alexander Achenbach and a retinue of Dutch and German soldiers of fortune stormed Sealand with speedboats, jet skis and helicopters and took Michael hostage while Roy was absent.

    ​The micronation's founder was not going to take this incursion lying down. The next morning, he and supporters launched a successful counterattack using weapons stashed on the platform.

    The mercenaries were subsequently held as prisoners of war, and Achenbach — a Sealand passport holder — was convicted of treason.

    Roy demanded the Federal Republic of Germany pay DM 75,000 (over US$35,000) to secure his release — German leaders petitioned the UK government to intervene, but officials disavowed his imprisonment, citing the 1968 court decision.

    Germany was forced to resort to sending a diplomat to Sealand to officially negotiate for Achenbach's release.

    Roy eventually relented, and claimed the visit constituted another de facto recognition of Sealand, this time by Germany.

    Following Achenbach's release, he established a "government in exile" — the Sealand Rebel Government or Sealandic Rebel Government, in Germany.

    ​Bates would eventually move back to the UK in his old age, naming Michael his successor as Prince of Sealand.

    He died in October 2012 at the age of 91 — and while Michael resides in Suffolk, he frequently visits his kingdom, and ensures two people are constantly posted to the island for its defense, lest any other aspiring usurpers from Germany or elsewhere get any ideas.

    The Future

    Others have sought to enter Sealand's folds via legitimate, bureaucratic means — passports can be bought and applied for on the nation's dedicated website.

    Prince Michael says if applicants are "upstanding members of their community" they will normally be accepted — although he's quick to note Sealand's citizens mainly reside overseas.

    Those who spend time on the island are expected to conduct maintenance, and help manage the fledgling nation's e-commerce activities.

    Staying afloat financially looms large in the considerations of Sealand's authorities, if only to keep the rusting outpost maintained.

    Key sources of revenue are offering offshore storage facilities for electronic records, and selling Sealand paraphernalia, including aristocratic titles — "much like the early French kings who used to sell letters of nobility to finance their wars," Prince Michael said.

    Among Sealand's many dukes and counts is popular singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, who is a Baron of Sealand.

    ​"We have a huge amount of followers, and relationships with other micronations — Vit Jedlicka from Liberland came to our 50 years of independence celebration on September 2. Just keep buying from our online store and giving us ideas and practical help and we will survive forever," Prince Michael concluded.

    Related:

    Europe’s Newest Micronation Prepares for a Hostile Takeover
    Another Micronation Kingdom Under Fire, Accused of White Supremacy
    'Kingdom of Enclava' – 100 sqm of Brand New Micronation
    Police Arrest President of Self-Declared Liberland, Newest Micronation
    Tags:
    liberty, micronation, invasion, Royal Navy, Sealand, Liberland, Germany, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Race Queens: Gorgeous Grid Girls Who Grace Car Racing Events
    Race Queens: Gorgeous Grid Girls Who Grace Car Racing Events
    Hard Dialogue
    Hard Dialogue
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok