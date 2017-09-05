Four Terror Suspects From Banned Neo-Nazi Group Arrested - UK Authorities

Four alleged members of the outlawed neo-Nazi group on suspicion of preparing a terrorist attack were arrested by the UK West Midlands' metropolitan police.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The UK authorities arrested four alleged members of the outlawed neo-Nazi "National Action" group on suspicion of preparing a terrorist attack, the police of the UK metropolitan county of West Midlands said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Four men have been arrested today (Tuesday 5 September) on suspicion of terrorism offences. The men − a 22-year-old from Birmingham, a 32-year-old man from Powys, a 24-year-old from Ipswich and a 24-year-old from Northampton, have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism… namely on suspicion of being a member of a proscribed organisation (National Action)," the statement read.

According to the West Midlands police, the suspects are currently in custody at a West Midlands police station, while the authorities are conducting all investigations. All the arrests had been planned in advance and based on intelligence data.