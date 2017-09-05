Ukraine Justice Ministry Receives Georgia's Extradition Request for Saakashvili

Ukraine received Georgia’s extradition request of Mikheil Saakashvili, the former governor of Ukraine’s Odessa Region and Georgia's ex-president.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Ukraine received Georgia’s search, detention and extradition request of Mikheil Saakashvili, the former governor of Ukraine’s Odessa Region and Georgia's ex-president, Ukrainian Deputy Justice Minister Sergiy Petukhov said Tuesday.

"Ukraine has received a search, detention and extradition request for Mikheil Saakashvili, the request of Georgia’s main prosecutor’s office was addressed to the Ukrainian Justice Ministry and the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office," Petukhov told a briefing.

In May 2015, Saakashvili was appointed governor of the Ukraine’s Odessa region on initiative of Poroshenko, and stripped of his Georgian citizenship upon receiving a Ukrainian passport. However, Saakashvili resigned in November 2016, stating that the Ukrainian authorities did not want to fight corruption.