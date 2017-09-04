Serbia Strategically Focused on European Integration - PM

BLED (Slovenia) (Sputnik) — Belgrade aims for integration with the European Union but at the same time has close ties with Russia in several areas, Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said Monday.
"Our road leads to the European Union, we are focused strategically toward the European Union," Brnabic said at the Bled Strategic Forum (BSF) in Slovenia.
At the same time, the Serbian prime minister noted Belgrade's "close ties" with Russia in such areas as culture, religion and trade. Belgade has repeatedly reiterated that it won't join anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the EU.
