16:50 GMT +304 September 2017
    Demonstrators participate in a protest over working conditions and the use of zero-hour contracts at British outlets of US burger chain McDonalds, in central London

    McDonald's Employees Strike for First Time in UK Amid Poor Working Conditions

    The UK McDonald's restaurants' employees went on strike for the first time in the country's history demanding higher wage and better working conditions.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Workers from two McDonald's restaurants in the United Kingdom went on strike for the first time in the history of the popular fast food chain in the country, demanding a higher minimum wage and better working conditions, the Bakers Food and Allied Workers Union (BFAWU) said Monday.

    "Absolutely fantastic turnout for the #mcstrike at Crayford. These workers are creating history by their brave action," BFAWU said on Twitter.

    ​Around 40 workers at the McDonald's branches in Cambridge and Crayford in south-east London took part in the strike, demanding a starting salary of 10 pounds ($13) an hour and more secure working hours, the union said.

    ​ UK Labour Party Leader, Jeremy Corbyn supported the striking workers' demands on Facebook, writing that they are "just and should be met."

    McDonald's in Pushkin Square, Moscow
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Fedorenko
    Russia Might Ban McDonald's in Case of Revealed Violations – Lawmaker
    The company, on the other hand, said it considers the workers' demand unjustified.

    "McDonald’s UK and its franchisees have delivered three pay rises since April 2016, this has increased the average hourly pay rate by 15 per cent," the fast food company spokesman said, commenting on the demands.

    According to McDonald’s, the fast food chain has 97,000 people employed in 1,200 restaurants across the United Kingdom and 1.8 million people employed in more than 34,000 restaurants worldwide.

