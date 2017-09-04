Sweden Authorities Plan to Increase Control on Southern Border

Sweden is reportedly going to tighten control on the southern border and increase the number of staff.

STOCKHOLM (Sputnik) – Sweden’s authorities plan to strengthen the control over the country’s southern border and increase the number of staff to 250 people, local media reported.

The Radio Sweden specified that the total of 100 new border control service’s employees would start working in the country’s southernmost Skane County.

The total of 250 people, including 74 policemen, will be engaged in border control, the radio added.

The radio also noted citing the local police that the strengthening of the security measures would not have negative impact on transport connections.

Despite it being part of the passport-free Schengen zone, Sweden, along with Germany, Norway, Denmark, and Austria, currently has border controls in place. In June, Sweden and Denmark extended border control until November.