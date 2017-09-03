Thousands in Frankfurt Evacuated Over Massive Unexploded WWII Bomb (VIDEOS)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The police said that the demining works kicked off on the site following the evacuation.
"The evacuation has been successfully completed. Our bomb technicians begin to work," Frankfurt's police said on Twitter.
#Weltkriegsbombe #Frankfurt— Polizei Frankfurt (@Polizei_Ffm) 3 сентября 2017 г.
Die Evakuierung ist erfolgreich abgeschlossen.
Unsere Entschärfer fangen JETZT an! pic.twitter.com/EBAmYlPoHt
On Wednesday, a 1.4-tonne UK bomb was found on a building site on Wismarer Strasse in Frankfurt.
On Sunday, police cordoned off a large area in the German city, urging about 60,000 residents to leave their apartments.
All comments
Show new comments (0)