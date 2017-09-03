Thousands in Frankfurt Evacuated Over Massive Unexploded WWII Bomb (VIDEOS)

Thousands of people have been evacuated in Europe's major financial hub Frankfurt during an operation to defuse a large unexploded WWII bomb, German police said on Sunday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The police said that the demining works kicked off on the site following the evacuation.

"The evacuation has been successfully completed. Our bomb technicians begin to work," Frankfurt's police said on Twitter.

On Wednesday, a 1.4-tonne UK bomb was found on a building site on Wismarer Strasse in Frankfurt.

On Sunday, police cordoned off a large area in the German city, urging about 60,000 residents to leave their apartments.