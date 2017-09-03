Club Security Guards in Bentley Ram Into Motorcade of Serbian President

The motorcade of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic was rammed by a luxurious Bentley with Spanish license plates; three security guards from a local Serbian nightclub were inside.

The incident happened early on Saturday, however, the details were only revealed on Sunday.

Three Serbian nightclub security guards in a Bentley with Spanish license plates rammed the three-car motorcade of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Topciderska Star Road in Belgrade, the Serbian newspaper Politica reports.

The Bentley reportedly collided with the first car in the motorcade, where the President was riding. However, the driver kept going, effectively blocking the second vehicle and preventing Aleksandar Vucic's security guards from taking any action.

The wrongdoers, however, were stopped by the third vehicle in the entourage.

All three guards were detained by police. It turned out that they had borrowed the Bentley from a famous football player, 41-year-old Ivica Dragutinovic, who was relaxing in their nightclub.

The blood test of at least one security guard reportedly contained traces of cocaine. According to the newspaper, all three had previously been prosecuted for criminal offences.