10:33 GMT +303 September 2017
    Ireland Has 'Very Compelling' Reasons to Leave Increasingly Centralized EU

    Commenting on Ireland's potential withdrawal from the EU in an interview with Sputnik, economist Ray Kinsella specifically pointed to Brexit and said that it would be relevant to start by addressing Europe's creeping centralization and unequal distribution of power.

    The interview came after Kinsella's article in the Irish Times, in which he said that Ireland should "seriously consider" leaving the EU.

    According to him, Ireland's interests are closely tied to those of the UK and that it risks being "left marginalized if it stays in the EU."

    Speaking to Sputnik, Kinsella first focused on what's behind Britain's decision to withdraw from the EU.

    "Britain is not leaving Europe, it's leaving what Europe has become. Europe has become centralized, very unequal – in those circumstances, it makes a great deal of sense to think again [about membership]," Kinsella said.

    In this regard, he quoted the prominent early 20th century British economist John Maynard Keynes, who said that "when circumstances change, I alter my conclusions; what do you do, sir?"

    "The case for leaving Europe is a very compelling one. What's important, whether it's a person, or a country or a union, is – what are your values? There were very clear values embedded in what Europe set out to be. Those values are no longer there," Kinsella pointed out.

    He contrasted the Europe (specifically, the European Economic Community) that Ireland joined alongside the UK in 1973 with the "new situation," stating that Ireland should decide whether it is "better to remain in Europe with all of the consequences of being a small and dependent  nation…or does it make more sense for us to re-assess where we are."

    "[For us], it's better to say, you know, we've been good to Europe and Europe's been good to us, we hope we can build on that relationship in the future, but in the meantime, it makes more sense for us to leave," Kinsella added.

    In this vein, he separately referred to the Eurozone, which he said remains unstable and imbalanced.

    Earlier, Peter O'Loughlin, a founding member of the Identity Ireland party, told Sputnik that it is "in Ireland's interests to leave the EU as well," especially given the fact that Britain and Ireland remain major trade partners.

    He also drew attention to a whole array of challenges which he said have yet to be resolved by the EU.

    "At the moment, the European Union is in a desperate state, facing a raft of threats, including Brexit as well as Poland, Hungary and the European Commission's talks on migration and European sceptics' sentiments. In many ways, I think this is really heralding the beginning of the break [up] of the European Union," O'Loughlin said.

    In March, member of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) Richard Wood told Sputnik that Ireland is likely to follow the United Kingdom out of the European Union, as maintaining ties with London is more important to Dublin than remaining an EU member state.

    The Irish government warned of the possible negative outcome of Brexit on the nation's economy and raised awareness of maintaining the Irish-UK border open as a possible post-Brexit step.

    Irexit? 'There Are No Longer Any Advantages to Ireland Staying in the EU'
    According to Irish government statistics, more than 10,000 people live on one side of the frontier and work on the other, with 1.8 million cars crossing the border every month.

    The United Kingdom held the Brexit referendum on June 23, 2016.

    The negotiations officially started on June 19, when UK Brexit Secretary David Davis arrived in Brussels to negotiate the terms with chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier. The talks are expected to conclude by the end of March 2019.

    'Sacrificial Lamb': Tories Leave May in Charge Amid Brexit Meltdown
    Brexit Passions: Any Way Forward for UK is to 'Walk Out of the Talks' With EU
    UK’s May Plans to Stay On as Prime Minister After Brexit
    'There is No Transparency in UK Government's Position on Brexit Talks'
