'Historic Landmark Day': Self-Proclaimed Republic of Transnistria Turns 27

TIRASPOL (Sputnik) – The celebrations have started at the Memorial of Glory in Transnistria’s capital of Tiraspol. The solemn ceremony of laying flowers at the graves of World War II soldiers and victims of the 1992 military conflict has been held followed by the raising of Transnistria’s flag and a military parade on the city’s central square.

"Twenty-seven years have passed since this historic landmark day when the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic [Transnistria] has been declared. This celebration has for all of us become a symbol of pride, patriotism and unity. It shows Transnistria residents' aspiration to see the independent and free republic," Transnistria’s President Vadim Krasnoselsky said before the parade.

2 сентября День Республики Приднестровье🍇🌞 pic.twitter.com/OvQWyM1NeL — Макс Спартаковский (@1980Klipa) 1 сентября 2017 г.

The parade was followed by festive events across the city that will be concluded by fireworks later on Saturday.

In the 1990s, the Transnistrian region with a predominantly ethic Russian and Ukrainian population, separated from the Soviet Republic of Moldova for fear of the latter's possible reunion with Romania. The separation led to a conflict that ended in a ceasefire announced on July 21, 1992, but the conflict remains unresolved.