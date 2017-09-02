Mayor of Latvia's 2nd Largest City Daugavpils Sent Into Retirement

The mayor of Daugavpils, Latvia's second largest city, Andrejs Elksnins, has been sent into retirement on Saturday, the city council's press service told Sputnik.

RIGA (Sputnik) — Majority of lawmakers in the Daugavpils city council voted for the ouster of Elksnins. The measure was taken after nine representatives of the council submitted a request for the mayor's dismissal.

Мэр Даугавпилса Андрей Элксниньш потерял свой пост pic.twitter.com/rjb2Tryz6u — Alex Yes (@nononono_kun) 2 сентября 2017 г.

​"Andrejs Elksnins has been sent into retirement," the press service said.

Elksnins is a member of the Harmony party, which, among other issues, deals with the matters related to Latvia's Russian-speaking population.

Daugavpils is a city in southeastern Latvia and has an overwhelmingly Russian-speaking population.