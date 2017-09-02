Madrid Residents Asked Not to Leave Homes Due to Toxic Smoke (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Over 34,500 residents of three municipalities within the Spanish autonomous community of Madrid received a warning not to leave their homes because of the spread of a cloud of toxic smoke, El Pais reported.

The cloud was created by a fire in an industrial warehouse in Fuenlabrada; one life was claimed as a result of the fire.

According to the reports, at least 40 tons of magnesium and aluminum are burning in the warehouse.

ℹ️ #Fuenlabrada Arde aluminio, un camión y un contenedor #BomberosCM y de Fuenlabrada han evitado propagación a las naves pic.twitter.com/yFbJmFtLKm — 112 Comunidad Madrid (@112cmadrid) September 2, 2017

informativost5: Desactivada la alerta por la nube tóxica en Humanes, Griñón y Moraleja de Enmedio (Madrid) … pic.twitter.com/vRCiiOrwev — Supra1BqTeam (@supra1Bqteam) September 2, 2017

​Firefighters surrounded the building and tried to contain the blaze.

ℹ️ Incendio en exterior de nave industrial #Fuenlabrada. Calle Sierra de Cazorla. Trabajando #BomberosCM y municipales. Polígono desalojado pic.twitter.com/LB3pzUqC0T — 112 Comunidad Madrid (@112cmadrid) September 2, 2017

Tres pueblos de Madrid envueltos en una nube tóxica de magnesio @lavanguardia https://t.co/Zrf1m4t90B — Maria del Pilar (@LPA1210) September 2, 2017

ℹ️ La nube ha desaparecido y las mediciones de la calidad del aire están dentro de la normalidad #Fuenlabrada pic.twitter.com/wwdhLRIE8g — 112 Comunidad Madrid (@112cmadrid) September 2, 2017

#ÚLTIMAHORA Emergencias pide a vecinos de tres pueblos de Madrid que no salgan a la calle por una nube tóxica https://t.co/B4iC3ZJ0Te pic.twitter.com/IzD8ney8Y9 — El Español (@elespanolcom) September 2, 2017

According to them, the warning could be canceled within a few hours.