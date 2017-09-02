Dodon Pledges to Prevent Escalation of Conflict in Transnistria

Moldovan President Igor Dodon said Friday that he would not allow the situation in Transnistria to escalate and would exert maximum efforts to prevent a conflict.

CHISINAU, September 1 (Sputnik) — "Chisinau will never attack Transnistria… Chisinau will never make such mistakes. I will never sign [such an order] as a commander-in-chief and as president… The destabilization of the situation would affect everyone. We should maintain peace by all means… We will not allow the conflict to ignite again," Dodon said, as quoted by the NTV-Moldova broadcaster.

According to the official, he understands that there were people in some Western countries interested in turning the region into yet another crisis spot and in dragging Russia into this conflict, however such developments contradict Moldova's national interests.

Transnistria, a region which has a predominantly ethic Russian and Ukrainian population, seceded from the Soviet Republic of Moldova for fear of its possible reunion with Romania in 1990. The separation led to a conflict that ended in a ceasefire announced on July 21, 1992, but the conflict remains unresolved.