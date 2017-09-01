Polish Police Detain One, Seeking 2 Suspects of Attack on Ukrainian Students

Polish police have detained a 28-year-old female and are looking for two male suspects in connection with an attack on Ukrainian students in southeastern Poland, according to local media reports.

WARSAW (Sputnik) — Polish police have detained a 28-year-old female and are looking for two male suspects in connection with an attack on Ukrainian students in southeastern Poland, local media reported Friday.

According to TVN24, the attack took place on August 13 in the city of Lublin. The attackers allegedly disapproved of the students speaking in Ukrainian and hit one of them on the head.

The woman was detained in the northern city of Sopot, and prosecutors have already charged her with assault and insults on the grounds of racism. She faces up to five years in prison. The woman did not plead guilty.