22:57 GMT +301 September 2017
    A Palestinian protester burns a replica Israeli flag as another holds a Palestinian flag during clashes with the Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 18, 2015

    Dutch Anti-Zionist Activists Accused of Shouting Slurs at BDS Rally

    © REUTERS/ Mohamad Torokman
    Europe
    0 10711

    A Dutch Jewish civic group has filed a police report over anti-Semitic chants shouted by protesters in Rotterdam recently.

    The Rotterdam branch of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement organized the July 22 action under the name of a newly formed organization called the Palestinian Community in the Netherlands (PGNL), according a statement released Wednesday by the Dutch Central Jewish Board. 

    Members of the British Muslim Forum and religious leaders from Christian and Jewish faiths pay their respects at St Ann's square in Manchester, England Sunday May 28, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Rui Vieira
    Almost Third of British Jews Consider Leaving UK Amid Rising Anti-Semitism

    Rotterdam BDS advertised the event on their Facebook page a day before through senior Al-Aqsa Foundation operative Amin Abou Rashed.  Al-Aqsa was banned in 2003 after being flagged as a "front" group for the Palestinian Islamic organization Hamas by the Dutch Secret Service.

    The rally was held in protest of Israeli security measures around the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, in light of the July terrorist shooting attack at the mosque complex that left two Israeli police officers and three Palestinians dead. Israeli forces installed metal detectors at entrances for safety measures as a result.

    Protesters chanted in Arabic: "Jews, remember Khaybar, the army of Muhammad is returning," according to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, referencing to the seventh-century massacre and expulsion of Jews by Muslims from a town in modern-day Saudi Arabia called Khaybar.

    Masked militants from the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, a military wing of Hamas, ride vehicles during a rally marking Al-Quds, Jerusalem, Day in Nusseirat refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip, Friday, June 23, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Adel Hana
    Security Council Unlikely to Back US Anti-Hamas Resolution - Palestine UN Envoy

    Shebab News Agency, a platform banned by the Palestinian Authority over alleged Hamas ties, broadcast the rally and the chants.

    In 2014, a Palestinian in Antwerp was convicted for shouting the same words, and according to the statement the police complaint alleged racist incitement to violence.

    In a separate statement BDS Rotterdam said that organizers "noted that the chants were not welcome," claiming that the chants came from "one group of a coalition of several groups” that attended the action, and that none of the groups involved "intended to call for violence or discrimination against Jewish people generally."

    Migrants heading to Germany during a snow shower at the German-Austrian border near Wegscheid, Germany, Saturday Nov. 21, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Armin Weigel/dpa
    Israeli Think-Tank Reveals Surge in Islamophobia, Drop in Anti-Semitism in Europe

    The Central Jewish Board’s statement argued that the Netherlands should join Romania, the United Kingdom, the European Parliament and Austria in including the demonization of Israel under its definition of anti-Semitism.

    The group wrote that the Rotterdam rally was one of the "examples that demonstrate why the Central Jewish Board is a strong supporter of giving also in the Netherlands a juridical status to the definition…We regret very much the outgoing cabinet’s announcement that it would not do this."

    In late July two people were arrested for allegedly shouting “Death to the Jews!” at a Gaza solidarity event at the Hague.

