Chat With Angie: Merkel Wants to Moonlight as Talk Show Host

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has revealed that she wants to add another string to her bow: hosting a talk show.

Angela Merkel is happy in her job as Chancellor but she is still up for a new challenge, she told the Rheinische Post newspaper on Friday.

The German leader, who is contesting federal elections on September 24, was asked what else she would like to try her hand at, and revealed her secret wish to present a talk show.

"In addition to my job as Chancellor, sometime I would like to host a talk show," she replied.

Merkel was also asked about the upcoming televised debate with her opponent from the Social Democratic Party (SPD), Martin Schulz, this Sunday.

"I am glad that there will be a duel, like in my earlier Bundestag election campaigns," she said, going on to justify the decision to hold only one debate rather than several as in the US.

"However, we should not forget that we don't have a presidential democracy in Germany, like the US," she explained.

"With a view to the smaller parties, the focus on only two people should be an exception during the election campaign."

"It is clear that the TV duel will get a lot of greatest attention. I will be happy if as many people as possible take the time to watch," the Chancellor said.

Merkel, who was first elected Chancellor in 2005, will become the Federal Republic of Germany's longest-serving leader if she is re-elected on September 24. The current record is held by the late Helmut Kohl, who led Germany between 1982 and 1998.

According to a Forsa poll published on Wednesday, Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leads its closest rival the SPD by 38 percent to 24 percent. Currently in third place are the leftist Die Linke and Alternative for Germany, both supported by 9 percent of prospective voters.