18:24 GMT +301 September 2017
    In this Thursday, Dec. 5, 2013 photo opposition protesters holds hold the EU and Ukrainian, right, flags around a monument to Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko in downtown Donetsk, eastern Ukraine.

    EU-Ukraine Agreement Enters Into Force - EU External Action Service

    © AP Photo/ Sergei Grits
    The EU-Ukraine Association Agreement entered into force on Friday, European External Action Service (EEAS) said in a statement.

    "Determination is a virtue. Today, in spite of all the challenges, we have made it. With the entry into force of the Association Agreement with Ukraine, the European Union is delivering on its promise to our Ukrainian friends. I thank all those who made it possible: those who stood on Maidan and those who are working hard to reform the country for the better. This is a day of celebration for our European continent," President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker was quoted as saying in the EEAS statement.

    The EU-Ukraine Association Agreement was signed in 2014 to deepen political associations and economic integration between the two sides, with Kiev being obliged to implement a series of reforms in order to gain free-trade access to the EU market.

    On June 11, the visa-free regime between Ukraine and the European Union entered into force, while a month later the Council of the European Union finally approved the association agreement.

