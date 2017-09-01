Merkel’s Conservative Bloc Retains 17% Lead Over Social Democrats – Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – According to the ZDF-Politbarometer poll, the public support for the CDU/CSU stands at 39 percent, while the SPD is projected to gain 22 percent of votes. The figures for both parties have not changed within a week.
Two more parties that are likely to get to the German parliament are the Green Party and the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, as they can count on 8 percent of votes each.
The poll was conducted on August 29-31 and involved 1,309 respondents.
Germany’s federal elections are slated for September 24, 2017.
