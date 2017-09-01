Merkel’s Conservative Bloc Retains 17% Lead Over Social Democrats – Poll

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative bloc, made up of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Christian Social Union (CSU), holds a 17-percent lead over its main opponent, the Social Democratic Party (SPD), less than a month ahead of the federal elections, a fresh poll showed on Friday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – According to the ZDF-Politbarometer poll, the public support for the CDU/CSU stands at 39 percent, while the SPD is projected to gain 22 percent of votes. The figures for both parties have not changed within a week.

The liberal Free Democratic Party (FDP) comes third with 10 percent of respondents being ready to vote for it. The Left Party is supported by 9 percent of Germans, according to the poll.

Two more parties that are likely to get to the German parliament are the Green Party and the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, as they can count on 8 percent of votes each.

The poll was conducted on August 29-31 and involved 1,309 respondents.

Germany’s federal elections are slated for September 24, 2017.