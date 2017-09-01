Free Trade Agreement Between Georgia, Iceland, Norway to Enter Force

The free trade agreement between Georgia and two members of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), Iceland and Norway, will enter into force on Friday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Two other EFTA members, Switzerland and Liechtenstein, will become full-fledged members of the free trade area (FTA) later.

“As a broad-based agreement, the FTA covers trade in goods, trade in services, establishment, the protection of intellectual property rights, government procurement, competition, and trade and sustainable development. In the area of trade in goods, the Parties abolish all customs duties on industrial products as of the entry into force of the Agreement,” the EFTA said.

The agreement on the free trade area between Georgia and the EFTA was signed on June 27, 2016.