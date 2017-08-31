Tajik Citizen Detained in Lithuania Over Security Concerns - Reports

Lithuanian security forces have detained Tajik citizen Alisher Toshev in the Vilnius airport after deportation from Sweden, local media reported Thursday.

VILNIUS (Sputnik) — Lithuania’s border guard representative Giedrius Misutis confirmed Toshev’s detention to the Delfi media portal.

Upon arrival, Toshev asked for asylum in Lithuania.

Islamist propaganda, propaganda of violence and approval of terrorism over Internet social networks were among the reasons for deportation from Sweden. Toshev was also allegedly linked to Uzbek national Rakhmat Akilov who carried out the Stockholm attack on April 7, when a truck rammed into a crowd of people on the major pedestrian street Drottninggatan.

A wave of terrorist attacks, particularity those which Islamist-motivated, has hit a number of countries in Europe, including the United Kingdom, France, and Sweden, in recent months.