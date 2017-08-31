Russia Should Remain Council of Europe's Full Member - CoE Spokesperson

The Council of Europe's ties with Moscow should be based on the principle that Russia should stay a member with full rights, Council of Europe Secretary General Thorbjorn Jagland’s spokesperson said in a statement Thursday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, Jagland and French President Emmanuel Macron meet at the Elysee Palace to discuss a number of the current issues on Europe's agenda, including relations with Russia.

"Current relations with Russia should start from the premise that the Russian Federation is, and should remain, a full member of the Council of Europe with all of the associated rights and obligations. The right of individuals to appeal to the European Court of Human Rights is as important for Russians as it is for citizens of all other Council of Europe member states," the statement said in the follow-up to the meeting.

In late June, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov informed Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjorn Jagland of Moscow's decision to suspend the country's 2017 contribution to the Council. Russia is one of the main contributors to the council’s budget along with France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and more recently, Turkey. Moscow's total contribution for the adjusted 2017 budget was supposed to be more than 33 million euros (over $37 million), according to the organization's figures.