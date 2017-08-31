Register
    U.S singer Kanye West arrives at Celine's ready-to-wear Fall-winter 2015/2016 collection during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, Sunday, March 8, 2015.

    Booze and Drugs? Insurance Company Countersues Kanye West Over 'Irregularities'

    World famous UK insurance company Lloyd's of London has alleged "irregularities" in rapper Kanye West's US$10 million insurance claim.

    Lloyd's of London has filed a countersuit to Kanye West's claim that he was owned US$10 million after he canceled his 2016 tour.

    The insurance company has found that there are "substantial irregularities" in West's medical history.

    ​The counterclaim, which was filed in a federal court in Los Angeles, on August 29, said that West's company called Very Good Touring Inc., had neglected to cooperate with Lloyd's of London's investigation into the claim of canceled concerts.

    The rapper states that he is owed US$10 million for the cancelation of his 2016 Saint Pablo tour.

    Part of the insurance group's policies excludes claims for losses caused by alcohol, direct or indirect possession or use of illegal drugs, as well as prescription drugs not used as prescribed.

    ​Lloyd's did not include any specific information about Kanye West, in order to protect details of the rapper's private life, however they stated that underwriters had found "substantial irregularities in Mr. West's medical history."

    ​"Underwriters are informed and believe, and thereon these same persons have willfully concealed and or misrepresented relevant facts in an effort to thwart underwriters' investigation," the counterclaim stated.

    West's lawyer, Howard King, said in a statement that Lloyd did not want to "honor a legitimate" claim.

    In November 2016, Kanye West canceled the remaining dates of his tour after a series of no-shows and erratic behavior. 

