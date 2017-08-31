Register
20:49 GMT +331 August 2017
Live
    Search
    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, left, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrive for statements prior to a meeting in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017

    Germany Blows Lion's Share of Civil Society Aid on Ukrainian 'Black Hole'

    © AP Photo/ Ferdinand Ostrop
    Europe
    Get short URL
    81235312

    The revelation that Ukraine is the recipient of the lion's share of German funds for civil society support in Eastern Europe shows that Berlin is keen to stake out a leading political role there, Russian Duma Deputy Aleksey Plotnikov told Radio Sputnik.

    A German government program to support civil society in six formerly Soviet countries in Europe and the Caucasus has dedicated half its budget to Ukraine, German opposition politicians have discovered.

    Representatives from the leftist Die Linke party tabled a parliamentary question asking how the government distributes the budget for the project, which is part of the EU's "Eastern Partnership" initiative that was set up in 2009 to promote relations with six former Soviet countries: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine.

    Lach Gates on Independence Square in Kiev.
    © Sputnik/ STR
    'Confrontation With Russia': German Financial Support for Ukraine Looks Fishy
    The German foreign ministry project is called "Strengthening cooperation with civil society in the countries of the Eastern Partnership and Russia," and has an annual budget of €14 million ($16.6 million). Over the past three years, half that budget has been spent on Ukraine, Berlin disclosed.

    Die Linke politician Andrej Hunko, who asked the question along with colleague Dr. Andre Hahn, told Sputnik Deutschland that the government has spent millions supporting German NGO's and foundations operating in Ukraine.

    The lucky beneficiaries include the European Academy Berlin, which offers advice on governance and public financial management among other areas, as well as the local affiliate of German state broadcaster Deutsche Welle. The network has received almost €5 million ($5.9 million) for projects in Ukraine, over the last three years alone.

    Aleksey Plotnikov, a member of the Russian State Duma Committee for CIS affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots, told Radio Sputnik that the is a clear political dimension to the funding.

    "The fact that this is about politics is very obvious. Of course, Germany has economic interests, but in the present situation it is difficult to talk about long-term economic interests given the very tough situation in Ukraine itself. Finally, the third thing which should be kept in mind is that each country has its own geopolitical, geo-economic and historical interests, which are not always advertised."

    European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker gestures during a plenary session of European Economic and Social Committee at the EU Charlemagne building in Brussels on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016.
    Geert Vanden Wijngaert
    'Not European': Juncker Cuts Ukraine's Poroshenko Down to Size
    "Today, Germany is in a situation where it not only wants to 'stake out' its place as the leading economy of a united Europe, but also wants to play a political role, which it has been unable to take on for historical reasons. Now, for German politicians, restoration of full-fledged political sovereignty and playing 'their own tune,' is very important. That's why the Eastern Partnership project is an opportunity for Germany, for a relatively small amount of money, to keep a 'finger on the pulse' of politics, to monitor those political processes that occur in the countries of this project."

    Berlin should be careful when offering money to Kiev, because accountability for how funds are spent isn't always easy to achieve, Plotnikov said.

    "I think it's unlikely that people who are close to the distribution of these funds know the items on which this or that amount is spent. All that is connected with the Ukrainian government, with its budget and expenses is a 'black hole' closed from prying eyes, a closed secret. I don't exclude that some of these funds aren't spent by Kiev on their intended purpose, but goes towards support for the smoldering military conflict, which we all know about," Plotnikov said.

    Related:

    Legendary Workhorses of Soviet Ukrainian Transport Aviation Mark Double Jubilee
    Incidents With Russian Reporters in Ukraine in 2014-2017
    Committee to Protect Journalists Slams Ukraine for Banishing Russian Reporter
    Moody's Upgrades Five Ukraine Banks From Stable to Positive - Statement
    Tags:
    Eastern Partnership program, EU, Die Linke, Germany, Ukraine, Berlin
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Queen of Hearts: Princess Diana Remembered 20 Years On
    Queen of Hearts: Princess Diana Remembered 20 Years On
    Greek Approach
    Greek Approach
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok